Suni Lee On Paris 2024 Olympic Hopes After Kidney Disease Diagnosis: The Goal Is 'To Make It There'

The countdown is officially on to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris! Suni Lee, who won gold, silver and bronze for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Games, hoping to up her game in France! The gymnast, who was diagnosed with a kidney disease earlier this year, told Access Hollywood, "Right now, dealing with the kidney disease, the goal is just to make it [to Paris]." She said of her recent return to competitive gymnastics, "I'm doing a lot better actually … I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it but it feels great to be back." Watch Team USA compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics when they kick off July 26 on NBC and Peacock.

