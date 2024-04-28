Sunday fun at Leesburg Bikefest 2024

Sunday is the third and final day of Leesburg Bikefest 2024. Here is the entertainment lineup and information about parking. General information is here.

Here's a look at the Sunday action at Leesburg Bikefest 2024

The day was scheduled to start with the Biker Church Service at 10 a.m. at the Gator Harley Stage, hosted by the Christian Motorcyclists Association. There also was plenty of music, food and drink on the festival's final day. Check out correspondent Cindy Peterson's photo gallery:

What did I miss on Saturday at Leesburg Bikefest 2024?

Check back on our live blog and photo gallery from Day 2.

What did I miss on Friday at Leesburg Bikefest 2024?

Check back on our live blog and photo gallery from Day 1.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Bikefest in Leesburg Florida: Having fun on the third and final day