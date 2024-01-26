Sundance Film Festival Awards Winners (Updating Live)
The 2024 Sundance Film Festival awards ceremony honoring the best of this year’s lineup in Park City is in progress right now at the Ray Theatre. Refresh frequently as the winners are announced.
Winners of juried prizes will be announced across five Sundance competition sections: U.S. Dramatic Competition, U.S. Documentary Competition, World Cinema Dramatic Competition, World Cinema Documentary Competition and the Next lineup.
This year’s juries are comprised of Debra Granik, Adrian Tomine, and Lena Waithe (U.S. Dramatic Competition); Shane Boris, Nicole Newnham and Rudy Valdez (U.S. Documentary Competition); Anita Gou, Mira Nair and Rui Poças (World Cinema Dramatic Competition); Mandy Chang, Monica Hellström and Shaunak Sen (World Cinema Documentary Competition) and Zal Batmanglij (Next).
Already this year, the festival has handed out its Alfred P, Sloan Science-In-Film Initiative’s feature film prize to Love Me, the U.S. Dramatic Competition pic written and directed by Sam and Andy Zuchero. Set in a post-human world, it centers on a love story between two AI-driven objects — an ocean buoy and a space satellite — voiced by Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.
On Wednesday, the festival revealed its short film honorees, with the Grand Jury Prize going to Alex Lora Cercos’ The Masterpiece from Spain. The shorts lineup comprising 53 films was judged by a jury featuring Christina Oh, Danny Pudi and Charlotte Regan.
Last year, the top winners included The Persian Version, which claimed the Audience Award and Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in U.S. Dramatic Competition, and A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One which took the Grand Jury Prize in the same section. Other winners included Radical, Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, Beyond Utopia and Kokomo City.
See the list of 2024 winners below, and keep checking back as more are announced.
Sundance Film Festival 2024 winners
Short Films
Grand Jury Prize
The Masterpiece (Spain)
Dir: Alex Lora Cercos
Jury Award: U.S. Fiction
Say Hi After You Die (U.S.)
Dir: Kate Jean Hollowell
Jury Award: International Fiction
The Stag (Taiwan)
Dir: An Chu
Jury Award: Nonfiction
Bob’s Funeral (U.S.)
Dir: Jack Dunphy
Jury Award: Animation
Bug Diner (U.S.)
Dir: Phoebe Jane Hart
Special Jury Prize for Directing
The Looming (U.S.)
Dir: Masha Ko
Pisko the Crab Child is in Love (Japan)
Dir: Makoto Nagahisa
Alfred P. Sloan Science-In-Film Initiative
Feature Film Award
Love Me (U.S.)
Dir: Sam and Andy Zuchero
