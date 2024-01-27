Sundance 2024 Sales So Far: Netflix Buys Daredevil Doc ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’

Over 60 films are coming into this year’s Sundance Film Festival looking for buyers, but many of the key players on the indie film market already have movies premiering in the festival, with many of those among the most commercial and star-studded movies making their debuts.

Last year’s market was slow, especially for documentaries, but as the festival comes to a close, it’s been an especially robust market in 2024. We’re tracking everything that already has a home and will update this space throughout the month with every sale that comes in.

“Skywalkers: A Love Story”

Section: U.S. Documentary

Buyer: Netflix

Director: Jeff Zimbalist

Buzz: Hype for this documentary was as sky-high as its subjects. Jeff Zimbalist’s “Skywalkers” is a cross between “Man on Wire” and “Fire of Love” that showcases the love story of two law-breaking, death-defying Russian stuntpeople who sneak to the tallest skyscrapers and traverse the tippy tops, sharing photos of their escapades. While we thought it could be a prime target of Nat Geo, the commercial appeal was too great for Netflix to pass up, as the streamer has been the most aggressive buyer at the festival so far.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve

Section: Premieres

Buyer: Warner Bros. Discovery

Directors: Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui

Buzz: A major studio like Warner Bros. Discovery is hardly your typical buyer out of Sundance, but the pairing of Superman and WBD’s DC makes perfect sense. IndieWire has confirmed that WBD is in exclusive negotiations to acquire the documentary about Christopher Reeve, the late “Superman” actor, but no deal is closed just yet. Multiple media reports have pegged the sale at $15 million. It remains unclear how the film would be released, but it’s possible a release through the DC Studios label, which is currently prepping James Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” reboot, could be in the making. Directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui in “Super/Man” tell Reeve’s story non-linearly, finding the parallels in his life both before and after his accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. The film features interviews with his three adult children, finds archival footage of his time in Juilliard, and explores his deep friendship with Robin Williams.

“My Old Ass” Shane Mahood

“My Old Ass”

Section: Premieres

Buyer: Amazon MGM

Director: Megan Park

Cast: Maisy Stella, Maddie Ziegler, Aubrey Plaza, Kerrice Brooks, Percy Hynes White

Release Plans: Theatrical Release followed by streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video

Buzz: Amazon MGM is in final negotiations to acquire “My Old Ass,” the coming-of-age comedy about a young woman who meets her future self and is advised not to fall in love. Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap produced the film, and the sale re-teams Robbie’s company with Amazon after they together partnered on 2023’s “Saltburn.” Park’s debut feature film “The Fallout” won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award from SXSW in 2021, and “My Old Ass” currently has a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to receiving a standing ovation following its premiere. Deadline reported the sale was for $15 million and that other buyers such as Netflix, Focus Features, and Searchlight were all in on the movie.

“Ghostlight”

Section: Premieres

Buyer: IFC Films and Sapan Studio

Director: Alex Thompson and Kelly O’Sullivan

Cast: Keith Kupferer, Tara Mallen, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Dolly De Leon

Release Plans: Theatrical in 2024

Buzz: The follow-up film from the filmmakers behind “Saint Frances” was one of the sleeper hits at Sundance this year, a heartwarming dramedy starring a real-life family of actors that manages to blend fact and fiction. “Ghostlight” centers on Keith Kupferer as Dan, a melancholic construction worker who unexpectedly joins a local theater’s production of “Romeo and Juliet.” When the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life, he and his family are forced to address a recent tragedy. IndieWire’s review called it a “charming, funny, and very human exploration of the bonds that alter the course of our lives…finding humor and heart at every turn.”

“Presence”

Section: Premieres

Buyer: Neon

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Julia Fox, Eddy Maday, West Mulholland

Buzz: Neon has won the distribution rights to Steven Soderbergh’s “Presence,” beating out numerous other bidders in a big worldwide deal for the film in a highly competitive situation, IndieWire has confirmed. Soderbergh made his return to Sundance 35 years after “sex, lies, and videotape” put himself and Sundance on the map. “Presence” is another Soderbergh experiment and is filmed entirely from the perspective of a ghost observing a dysfunctional family as they move into a new house during the family’s best and worst moments.

Alycia Debnam-Carey appears in It’s What’s Inside by Greg Jardin, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Sundance

“It’s What’s Inside”

Section: Midnight

Buyer: Netflix

Director: Greg Jardin

Cast: Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Gavin Leatherwood, Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden, David Thompson

Buzz: Greg Jardin formerly worked on some Netflix ad campaigns, and the distributor picked up his buzzy debut feature for the biggest deal out of the festival so far, with the streamer picking it up for $17 million, a source told IndieWire. The film is a genre-bending, head-spinning, colorful affair about a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase, but the fun of the premise is best left to be discovered. The film generated huge buzz among audiences in its Midnight premiere. ““On behalf of the cast, crew, and entire production team, we are absolutely thrilled that ‘It’s What’s Inside’ landed at Netflix. Their commitment to championing bold and groundbreaking filmmakers like Greg Jardin remains unparalleled,” said producer William Rosenfeld of Such, which financed and oversaw production.

“A Real Pain”

Section: U.S. Dramatic

Buyer: Searchlight Pictures

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes

Release Plans: Theatrically in 2024

Buzz: Jesse Eisenberg’s sophomore feature starring Kieran Culkin was generating a lot of buzz from buyers, and Searchlight won out in a deal that Deadline first reported reached $10 million for a theatrical play later this year. The film follows mismatched cousins David and Benji who reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother and tour Holocaust-era history. The film was produced by Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Emma Stone for Fruit Tree, Jennifer Semler, and Ewa Puszczynska. Executive producers are Ryan Heller of Topic Studios, Jennifer Westin, Michael Bloom, and Kevin Kelly.

“Ibelin”

Section: World Cinema Documentary Competition

Buyer: Netflix

Director: Benjamin Ree

Buzz: The latest film from the director of “The Painter and the Thief,” which won the Jury Prize at Sundance in 2020, tells the story of Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer, who died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25. Though his parents believed he lived a lonely and isolated life, what they didn’t know is he actually had a rich life as a character named Ibelin inside the online game “World of Warcraft.” An entire community of fellow gamers who knew him started reaching out to his parents to describe the impact he had on their lives, and the film uses animation to re-enact some of Steen’s blogs, gameplay, and interviews with his WoW cohorts.

“Kneecap” Sundance Film Festival

“Kneecap”

Section: NEXT

Buyer: Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Rich Peppiatt

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, DJ Provaí, Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds, Adam Best and Simone Kirby

Buzz: The first major sale out of Sundance was for one of the wilder, more rambunctious entries in the festival, the fictionalized biopic about the Irish rap trio Kneecap which also stars Michael Fassbender. Rappers Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and Dj Provaí all play themselves in the film, which is set in Belfast post-Troubles and sees the Irish-language crew try to make their mark and break through the establishment. IndieWire’s favorable review called it a “delightfully spiky story” of a group that became a recent media sensation. Peppiatt, making his debut feature, previously filmed music videos for Kneecap. The group even played a riotous set at the film’s after party here in Park City and brought along an Irish police van as part of a stunt. Sony Pictures Classics also acquired Latin America, Eastern Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East rights in addition to North American rights.

“The Greatest Night in Pop”

Section: Special Screening

Buyer: Netflix

Director: Bao Nguyen

Release Plans: January 29 on Netflix

Buzz: Announced after the initial Sundance lineup was released and with Netflix unveiling the trailer shortly thereafter, “The Greatest Night in Pop” flashes back to January 25, 1985, when Lionel Richie brought together a group of musicians from around the globe to record “We Are the World.” The film shows how he worked the phones and called in favors to get everyone together for the track. Bao Nguyen, who came to Sundance with the Bruce Lee doc “Be Water,” directs the doc feature playing as part of the Beyond Film programming.

Films Arriving with Distribution

“A Different Man” Matt Infante

“A Different Man”

Section: Premieres

Distributor: A24

Director: Aaron Schimberg

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pierson

Buzz: “The Worst Person in the World” star Renate Reinsve gives her first English-language performance alongside Sebastian Stan in this surrealist psychological thriller about an aspiring actor who undergoes a surgery for a new face, only to lose out on the role of his dreams.

“The American Society of Magical Negroes”

Section: Premieres

Distributor: Focus Features

Director: Kobi Libii

Release: March 22

Cast: Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Rupert Friend, Nicole Byer

Buzz: This fantasy satire from actor-turned-director Kobi Libii stars Justice Smith as a young man invited into a secret society of Black people set on making life easier for white folks.

“Frida”

Section: U.S. Documentary

Distributor: Amazon Studios

Director: Carla Gutierrez

Buzz: Imagine Documentaries returns to Sundance with this doc about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, with 2024 marking 70 years since Kahlo passed away. Carla Gutierrez is a first-time director known for her work as an editor on “RBG.”

“Girls State”

Section: Premieres

Distributor: Apple Original Documentaries

Director: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss

Buzz: “Girls State” is not just the follow-up documentary to “Boys State”; its subjects of aspiring teenage female politicians responds to the differences between their program and the Boys State program, sparking outcry and the desire for change.

“God Save Texas”

Section: Episodic

Distributor: HBO

Director: Richard Linklater, Alex Stapleton, Iliana Sosa

Buzz: HBO is releasing this three-part anthology series of personal, documentary stories all centered around Texas and inspired by Lawrence Wright’s book of the same name. Richard Linklater directs the first episode about his hometown and its place among Texas’ prison system. It will be screened separately from the other two episodes at Sundance.

“Handling the Undead”

Section: World Cinema Dramatic Competition

Distributor: Neon

Director: Thea Hvistendahl

Cast: Renate Reinsve, Bjørn Sundquist, Bente Børsum, Anders Danielsen Lie, Bahar Pars, Inesa Dauksta

Buzz: Neon has assembled this reunion of “The Worst Person in the World” stars Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie in a Gothic horror story based on a book by John Ajvide Lindqvist.

“Hit Man” Courtesy Everett Collection

“Hit Man”

Section: Spotlight

Distributor: Netflix

Director: Richard Linklater

Cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona

Buzz: Richard Linklater’s latest premiered at Venice and was snapped up by Netflix in a $20 million deal. The film is a true crime story based on a Texas Monthly article.

“How to Have Sex”

Section: Spotlight

Distributor: Mubi

Director: Molly Manning Walker

Release: February 2

Cast: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Samuel Bottomley, Shaun Thomas, Lara Peake, Enva Lewis, Laura Ambler

Buzz: A coming-of-age story about three British teen girls at a spring break holiday gone wrong, “How to Have Sex” won the Un Certain Regard at last year’s Cannes.

“I Saw the TV Glow”

Section: Midnight

Distributor: A24

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

Cast: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Danielle Deadwyler, Phoebe Bridgers, Helena Howard, Fred Durst, Amber Benson, Conner O’Malley

Buzz: The third film from the director of “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,” the Midnight movie boasts some serious indie rock cred supporting roles and has Emma Stone as a producer.

“In a Violent Nature”

Section: Midnight

Distributor: IFC Films and Shudder

Director: Chris Nash

Release Plans: 2024

Buzz: Shudder’s latest slasher film aims to introduce a new iconic horror villain named “Johnny,” who is an undead monster in a remote wilderness. Shudder has now premiered genre horror movies at Sundance for five straight years.

“Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza”

Section: Episodic

Distributor: Paramount+

Director: Michael John Warren

Buzz: This musical rock docuseries tells the story of Chicago’s iconic music festival Lollapalooza and how it went from an underground pipe dream from the Jane’s Addiction frontman to one of the biggest festivals in the world.

“Love Lies Bleeding” Anna Kooris

“Love Lies Bleeding”

Section: Midnight

Distributor: A24

Director: Rose Glass

Release: March 8

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov

Buzz: Romance, bodybuilding, guns, and ’80s music: Rose Glass’ midnight movie has it all. The film is one of two Kristen Stewart projects at this year’s festival.

“Out of My Mind”

Section: Family Matinee

Distributor: Disney+

Director: Amber Sealey

Cast: Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, Michael Chernus, Courtney Taylor, Judith Light

Buzz: Newcomer Phoebe-Rae Taylor, who has cerebral palsy, plays the lead in this adaptation of a 2010 novel about a non-verbal girl also with cerebral palsy as she navigates sixth grade.

“Power”

Section: Premieres

Distributor: Netflix

Director: Yance Ford

Buzz: Yance Ford’s return to Sundance after 2017’s prize-winning “Strong Island” is an essay film about policing in America spread out across hundreds of years in its examination of privilege, class, race, and power.

“Sasquatch Sunset”

Section: Premieres

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Director: David Zellner and Nathan Zellner

Release Plans: 2024 theatrical release

Cast: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Christophe Zajac-Denek, Nathan Zellner

Buzz: Plot details are still scant for “Sasquatch Sunset,” in which Jesse Eisenberg plays Bigfoot in the latest film from the directors of “Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter,” the Zellner Brothers.

“Seeking Mavis Beacon”

Section: NEXT

Distributor: Neon

Director: Jazmin Jones

Buzz: This documentary follows two “e-girl” investigators trying to discover the whereabouts of a Haitian woman who served as the model for the fictional Mavis Beacon typing tutor that became an icon in the ’80s for the adoption of computers. The film goes deep on digital security, AI, and Black representation in the digital age.

“Stress Positions”

Section: U.S. Dramatic

Distributor: Neon

Director: Theda Hammel

Cast: John Early, Qaher Harhash, Theda Hammel, Rebecca F. Wright, Amy Zimmer, Faheem Ali, Davidson Obennebo, John Roberts

Buzz: Theda Hammel wrote, directed, co-stars, edited, and even composed original music for what is her debut feature after coming to Sundance in 2022 for her short “My Trip to Spain.” The film stars that short’s star John Early in a comedy about a man trying to keep a 19-year-old Moroccan model under quarantine from the public.

“Suncoast”

Section: U.S. Dramatic

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Director: Laura Chinn

Cast: Nico Parker, Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson

Buzz: First-time director Laura Chinn’s debut is a semi-autobiographical account of a teenager who befriends an activist protesting a landmark medical case, all while caring for her brother suffering from an illness.

