Sumner Stroh Shares Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo

Sumner Stroh is raising eyebrows with her latest post.

After Adam Levine—who's currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo—came forward on Sept. 20 denying that he had an affair with the 23-year-old influencer, Sumner shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."

After Sumner accused him of cheating in recent TikTok videos, Adam shared a statement to deny that he had an affair with the influencer, but admitted that he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate," the Grammy winner wrote on his Instagram Story. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Adam continued. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Sumner first made headlines on Sept. 19, after she shared a video on TikTok alleging that she and the Maroon 5 singer, 43, had an affair.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said in the clip. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

She then shared screenshots of alleged text messages between herself and Adam on the screen behind her, while adding that she and the "Moves Like Jagger" singer "were seeing each other for about a year."

Sumner alleged that after she stopped talking to the former Voice coach, he "came back into my life" by sending her a DM on June 1. In the alleged message, Adam wrote, "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

While Sumner said that she never wanted to come forward with the claims, she said she was forced to go public after finding out that one of her friends attempted to sell images of her texts with Adam to a tabloid.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Sumner said that Adam had given her the impression that his marriage to Behati "was over."

"I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I had said, I was new to L.A.," she explained. "So, I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber that that's just how it was. And that's why I feel exploited because he knew I believed everything that he said because of my vulnerable position of being new to L.A."

Behati hasn't spoken out about the allegations publicly.

