Summerfest unveils new Aurora Pavilion, announces free wellness fest with Donald Driver

Summerfest officials unveiled the new $2.7 million Aurora Pavilion at Maier Festival Park Wednesday — and announced a new free festival that will be anchored at Maier Festival Park's newest stage in September featuring Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver.

Known as the Sound Waves stage last year and before that the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, the updated stage near the Mid Gate, sponsored by Aurora Health Care, now features wider entrance areas, a permanent video screen, a digital messaging sign, improved access to the stage and restrooms, a new front row and ADA-accessible area, a new backstage hospitality area, and landscaping improvements.

Headliners booked for the stage's first year including rising country artist Lily Rose, Latin artists Luis Figueroa and Reyna Tropical, acclaimed singer-songwriter Jamila Woods, and HYO, the fest's first K-pop booking since 2013.

"Today marks the start of a new chapter as we officially launch the Aurora Pavilion and celebrate the space as a new community asset for the greater Milwaukee area," Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Summerfest parent company Milwaukee World Festival Inc., said in a statement.

Summerfest will take place June 20 to 22, June 27 to 29 and July 4 to 6.

Part of Wednesday's unveiling included the announcement of a new, free, health and wellness festival presented by Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8.

Among the planned events will be a group workout led by Donald Driver, along with other group workouts; cooking demonstrations headlined by Egg & Flour Pasta Bar (and past "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Hell's Kitchen" competitor) Adam Pawlak; health-focused panels and talk-back sessions; a chat with Driver; activities presented by Milwaukee Recreation, Milwaukee Youth Sports Alliance, Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin and other organizations; and a pickleball village with open play, workshops, coaching, competitions with professional players and vendors.

Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver will lead a group workout at the new free health and wellness festival at Summerfest's newest stage, Aurora Pavilion, on Sept. 8.

Wellness festgoers are also encouraged to bring unopened items like deodorant, socks and baby wipes to benefit the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County, Kradwell School and Sojourner Family Peace Center, with Aurora also providing supplies for the donations.

"We know that music can be an essential part of healing and is linked to both physical and mental well-being," Aurora Health Care President and Milwaukee World Festival Board Member Gabrielle Finley-Hazle said in a statement. "That's why we're excited to share information about the expanded programming that will occur through our partnership, and our hope is that the Aurora Pavilion will be another vibrant place where our community can come together, connect, recharge and enjoy all that Milwaukee and Summerfest have to offer."

Organizations interested in participating in the wellness festival can fill out a form at milwaukeeworldfestival.com.

