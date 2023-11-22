Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy With Robert Pattinson

Entertainment Tonight Videos

Suki Waterhouse shows off her baby bump for the first time during a performance in Mexico, announcing to the crowd that she's expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson. The singer also put her growing belly on full display in a mirror selfie, where her 'Daisy Jones and the Six' co-stars shared their congratulations in the comments. A source confirmed to ET on Sunday that Suki and Robert were expecting baby number one, saying she's 'excited' about the experience.

