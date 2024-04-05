Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of first baby with Robert Pattinson: see photos

Suki Waterhouse is sharing the first photos of her and Robert Pattinson's child.

"The Daisy Jones and the Six" actress and the "Twilight" alum welcomed their first baby, according to photos from Waterhouse's Instagram page. Flanked by a door, donning a cardigan and holding her child, Waterhouse posed and captioned a photo, "welcome to the world angel ❤️"

Waterhouse has not commented publicly on the baby’s name, date or sex. A slew of Waterhouse's celebrity friends commented on the post, including singer Halsey who said "ROCKSTAR MOM!" and actress Lily Collins who added five heart eye emojis. Selena Gomez said, "Congratulations 😍" and Nina Dobrew wrote, "♥️❣️♥️ congratulations ♥️❣️♥️"

"Congratulations love! So happy for you both!🥰" Hollywood heir and reality TV star Paris Hilton wrote. In a recent Instagram snap, five weeks before her most recent post, Waterhouse teased her upcoming album with a cheeky pregnancy reference.

"it’s* done (the album!!)" she joked, as she posed in a series of photos that included her showing off her baby bump. The first photo in the Instagram carousel was a shot of Waterhouse strumming a guitar with her baby bump partly on display.

In January, Waterhouse turned heads during the Emmy Awards red carpet in Tiffany jewelry and a red Valentino dress that accentuated her baby bump.

"The fitting was just me holding it to my body," Waterhouse told E! of the dress fitting a few months prior, "so they had to really take it apart and had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump."

The singer-songwriter first alluded to her pregnancy during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City last year.

As she took to the stage in a glittery sequined dress and feathery, light pink jacket, Waterhouse suggested that her stage attire was meant to deflect from her growing baby bump.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today ‘cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse said, later laughing, according to footage shared on social media. "I'm not sure if it's working."

