Suki Waterhouse says the ‘fourth trimester’ has been ‘humbling’ after giving birth

Considering how many celebrities carefully curate their online lives, only offering occasional glimpses of staged, luxurious moments that are so out of reach for most of us, we love when they keep it real on social media—especially when it comes to parenthood, because that sh*t is hard. And go ahead and add Suki Waterhouse to that list. The 32-year-old actress, who gave birth to her first baby last month, is now sharing candid postpartum updates on Instagram. Any mom is going to be able to relate to her take on the “fourth trimester.”

In a post this week, Waterhouse shared a series of mirror selfies where she posed in an open cardigan, dressed in a bralette and a pair of Frida Mom Postpartum Underwear, with her hair disheveled and the caption all about the adjustment period she’s now undergoing as she learns about being a new mom.

“The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” she wrote. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”

You love to see it! And what Waterhouse wrote about the absolute rollercoaster of emotions is something every new mom can relate to. Her message about giving herself grace and just being proud of what her body has done is so important for all moms to see. There’s no talk there about “bouncing back.” Because that’s not what this is about. That body made a whole new human being! That’s incredible! She is (and should be) so proud of it. Giving it time to recover properly is the least anyone can do.

Waterhouse and her fiance, Robert Pattinson, welcomed their first baby together last month. In addition to being photographed pushing a stroller together in Los Angeles, Waterhouse posted a photo of herself holding her baby, with the caption, “welcome to the world angel.”

However, neither star has shared any other details about the baby so far.