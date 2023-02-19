Suki Waterhouse talks dating Robert Pattinson: 'I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly 5 years'

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been a couple since 2018. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse is opening up about her relationship with Robert Pattinson, and what it's like dealing with "the girlfriend of" label after her high-profile romances with the Batman actor and ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

"You can’t expect the world to just be graciously understanding of everything,” the British singer and actress, next up in the Riley Keough-helmed miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, says in a new interview with the Sunday Times. “When you’re 21 you go headfirst into things and you’ve absolutely no idea what the repercussions are.”

Those repercussions can include seeing your ex's new relationship splashed all over the internet. Waterhouse, now 31, was linked to musician Miles Kane from 2011 to 2013, Cooper (who went on to date and have a child with supermodel Irina Shayk) from 2013 to 2015 and Diego Luna from 2016 to 2017. While she didn't specify an ex in particular, she told the British newspaper about using her music to process a "colossal heartbreak" during her 20s.

“I was kind of depressed for a while,” she says. “It stuck around for a long time. I think it was the breakup and also just being in my 20s and in the f***ing trenches.”

Another downside to having a famous ex: "You constantly read about how much more beautiful the new girlfriend is or whatever," the former model adds, citing "public humiliation [and] a lot of shame." "That sounds silly, but when you’re actually the one that’s heartbroken, it’s pretty rough.”

But things have turned around since falling for Pattinson, 36, in 2018. The couple of almost five years now live together in London.

"Oh God, what on earth will I write about now?” the "utterly healed" star says of the romance. “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

She adds, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years." According to Waterhouse, she and Pattinson — whose exes include Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and former fiancée FKA Twigs — haven't been apart for longer than two months.

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him," says Waterhouse, who has been touring the U.S. in support of her album release last year. "Then he’ll come out for a couple of days.”

While they have their careers in common — "Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa," Waterhouse says — being a high-profile couple has its complications. Waterhouse says it's her beau who is most disturbed by paparazzi attention.

"That’s part of his bit, wearing a mask," she says. "But he thinks people are chasing him even if we’re on the couch. He’s just got that mentality.”

Waterhouse, meanwhile, has kids on the mind, telling the newspaper that she'd like to be a mom down the road.

"You have to be like, ‘I’m going be a sitting cow for a bit of time,’ but it’s going to be worth it,” she says, laughing. “I can’t wait. I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”