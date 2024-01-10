Suits Reunion: Meghan Markle Invited, Why She Couldn't Make Golden Globes

ET's learned why Meghan Markle missed the mini 'Suits' reunion with her former castmates Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht at the 2024 Golden Globes. ET spoke with the stars at the event where they opened up about what it was like being together again. Plus, they share their reactions to the huge resurgence of the show and if they'd be open to a reboot.

