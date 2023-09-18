‘Suits’ Creator Aaron Korsh On Billy Miller’s Passing: “A Funny, Smart, Kind, Gentle Man”

Suits creator Aaron Korsh on Sunday paid tribute to soap actor Billy Miller, who died Friday, Sept. 15 in Austin, Texas. He was 43.

Though Miller is best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, he played Marcus Specter — Harvey’s younger brother — on Suits for several seasons. His character had a gambling addiction and was a restaurant owner.

“Very sad news for the entire Suits family,” Korsh wrote on X. “Billy Miller has passed away. I flew home once with Billy. We had a great time, bonding over the five hour flight, which seemed like it was over in minutes. A funny, smart, kind, gentle man.”

No cause of death has been revealed, but Miller’s management issued a statement saying he was manic depressive.

Miller grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas. He was signed as a model to Wilhelmina, then began his acting career on the soap opera All My Children, playing Richie Novak. He moved on to The Young and the Restless in 2008 as the fourth actor to play the role of Billy Abbott.

Miller was a three-time Emmy winner.

