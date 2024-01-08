The "Suits" Cast Just Reunited, And Gina Torres Joked Meghan Markle Wasn't There Because "We Don't Have Her Number"

The 2024 Golden Globes are happening tonight. The annual award show celebrates the best in TV and movies over the last year.

This past year was filled with huge TV shows and movies, like Barbie, Oppenheimer, the final season of Succession, The Bear, and so much more. The actors, directors, and more were out in full force as it marked the first big award show of this awards season.

While we had a lot of new shows and movies this past year, Suits, which ended its nine-season run in 2019, saw a resurgence after it started streaming on Netflix and Peacock last summer.

In its first week on Netflix (July 26 to July 2), Suits had 3.14 billion minutes of watch time, according to Nielsen, across both streaming platforms. In October 2023, Suits broke Nielsen's all-time overall streaming record.

So, it's safe to say A LOT of people have watched Suits in the past year, and the Golden Globes saw the opportunity and ran with it because they reunited some of the cast at tonight's awards.

Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres, who starred on Suits from 2011 to 2019, with Gina even starring in the short-lived spin-off series Pearson, all looked incredible tonight as they walked the red carpet.

First, here's Gabriel, who starred as Harvey Specter, wearing a black tuxedo by Brunello Cucinelli:

Patrick, who starred as Mike Ross, sported a Giorgio Armani suit:

And here they are together as Harvey and Ross on Suits in Season 1 vs. now:

Sarah, who starred as the iconic Donna Paulsen, wore this gorgeous ensemble:

Gina, who starred as Jessica Pearson, walked the red carpet in this stunning black and white outfit:

And Patrick also walked the red carpet with his wife Troian Bellisario, who also appeared in two episodes of Suits in 2015:

Troian was wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown with jewlery by Norman Silverman:

While being interviewed on the red carpet, Gina said that their Suits group chat was "insane" when it came through that they would all be attending the Golden Globes. She added, "It's very exciting."

Then, Gina was asked if anyone texted Meghan Markle, who starred as Rachel Zane, about the reunion and she jokingly said, "We don't have her number. We just don't. She'll see. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."

Meghan starred in Suits until Season 8, with her character being written out after her marriage to Prince Harry. Variety / Via x.com

During the Golden Globes ceremony, Gabriel and Patrick also came out to present the award for Best TV Series – Drama, which happened late in the evening, and joked about waiting to see a show FINALLY get the recognition it deserves.

Then, Sarah and Gina joined the boys on stage, and it was so great to see them all together again.

You can watch Suits on Netflix and Peacock now.