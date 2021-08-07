‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Joel Kinnaman Granted Restraining Order Against Model Who Accuses Him of Rape

“The Suicide Squad” star Joel Kinnaman has been granted a temporary restraining order against model Bella Davis, alleging that she has tried to “extort money” from him and has threatened physical harm to his family.

Davis, a Swedish-Jamaican model whose real name is Gabriella Magnusson, has accused Kinnaman of raping her in 2018 in New York while she was intoxicated. Kinnaman said the two had a “brief romantic relationship” in late 2018 that encompassed two consensual encounters.

More from Variety

Kinnaman, who lives in Los Angeles, posted a long statement on social media on Friday asserting that Davis has made “daily threats of physical harm” against him and his family. She is ordered not to contact Kinnaman and to stay 100 yards away from the actor, his home, cars and other property.

Kinnaman alleges that Davis has vowed to smear him in public “with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections” and other assistance including another $400,000 for an apartment, a Sports Illustrated photo shoot and a verified Instagram page.

The restraining order granted Friday to Kinnaman asserted that Davis “appears to be obsessed with (Kinnaman) and needs to be restrained from further harassing, threatening or contacting him.” Patricia Glaser and Adam Pines of Glaser Weil are representing the Swedish-American actor who has been a rising star since he gained fame playing a street-savvy cop in the 2011-2014 AMC crime drama series “The Killing.”

On Friday and early Saturday, Davis posted a stream of Instagram messages addressing her allegations. Some featured screenshots of text messages exchanged with “Joel Agent,” which she identified as manager Orlando John, that made reference to a plan and the two discussing lawyers.

Story continues

“Why did Joel Kinnaman agent pay for my lawyer and my lawyer refused to go with the deal they wanted,” Davis wrote. “They wanted me to be silent. But let the true come out.”

The restraining order petition states that John met with Davis and her brother in Sweden on July 25. When he arrived, Davis’ brother, who is unnamed in the order, “was carrying a rifle and had a hostile demeanor,” according to the order. Davis expressed other threats against Kinnaman, including her claim that she had spoken to such notables as Chris Brown, LeBron James and and Lil Wayne who were “allegedly available to harm him on (Davis’) behalf,” according to the order.

On Instagram, Davis posted audio of her discussing the situation with Kinnaman in Swedish via Zoom. Kinnaman, in his statement, said the two had a lengthy call in which “she more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual.” Davis asserted that he “begged for forgiveness.”

Kinnaman said in his statement that Davis’ “threats of violence against me and my family have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order.”

Representatives for Davis did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

The conflict between Davis and Kinnaman erupted in the public eye Friday just as his highly anticipated Warner Bros. movie “The Suicide Squad” arrived in theaters and on HBO Max.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.