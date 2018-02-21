Suicide Squad star Jay Hernandez is the new Magnum P.I.

From Digital Spy

CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot pilot has found the person who'll be stepping into Tom Selleck's shoes as the titular private investigator.

Suicide Squad star Jay Hernandez has been cast as Thomas Magnum, according to Variety, describing the character as a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who returns from Afghanistan and repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

Last year CBS revealed it was working with Peter M Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim, the team behind the reboot of Hawaii Five-0, on a modern re-envisioning of Magnum, P.I. and earlier this year it moved ahead with the project.

The new Magnum P.I. serves as a modern reboot of the 1980s hit series starring Tom Selleck, who played the role for eight series between 1980 and 1988.

Jay Hernandez made his film debut in 2001's Crazy/Beautiful opposite Kirsten Dunst and has gone on to star in several hit films, including Friday Night Lights, Bad Moms and 2016's Suicide Squad as El Diablo.

Recently, he also starred as Curtis Pryce in Shonda Rimes series Scandal's seventh season.

CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot is the latest in a long line of big reboots going on in the TV world at the moment, with CBS also looking into reviving Cagney & Lacey, while Paramount Network is bringing '80s cult classic film Heathers to TV screens too.

All going well, we should be seeing Jay Hernandez become Magnum in the 2018-2019 TV season.

