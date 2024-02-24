Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure shooter game that can be played solo or with up to four players online. Developed by Rocksteady Studios, it features DC characters and combines the studio's character-driven gameplay with third-person shooter action. Set in an open-world Metropolis, the story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark on a mission to save Earth and kill the Justice League, as part of Amanda Waller's Task Force X. Players can switch between characters or team up with friends in multiplayer co-op.

View comments