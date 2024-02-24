Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League: Launch Trailer
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure shooter game developed by Rocksteady Studios. Players can either play solo or with up to four players in online co-op. Set in the DC universe, the game follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, who are tasked with an impossible mission to kill the Justice League. With lethal explosives implanted in their heads, the villains must work together to accomplish their task. Players can switch between characters or team up with friends in multiplayer co-op.