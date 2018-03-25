‘Suicide Squad’: David Ayer Reveals How the Joker Almost Became ‘King of Gotham’ in Cut Scene

“Suicide Squad” is not a good movie, but it is one that continues to provoke discussion among fans — much of it about what could have been. David Ayer, who directed the critically panned (but financially successful) comic-book movie, has added to the post-mortem by describing a scene revolving around the Joker that never made it into the final film.

“After Joker dropped HQ [Harley Quinn] from the help and crashed, Enchantress made a deal with him,” Ayer revealed on Twitter. “He was going to take Harley home and be ‘King of Gotham’ Harley stood up to him and refused to betray her new friends. The Squad turned on him and he escaped.”

He added, “That was her arc. Growth and empowerment.”

Jared Leto played the Joker in the film, though his role was less substantial than fans (and the actor himself) were expecting. David Ayer followed up “Suicide Squad” with the Netflix movie “Bright,” and “Suicide Squad 2” — which will be written and directed by “Warrior” helmer Gavin O’Connor — is due out next year.

