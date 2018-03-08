Suicide Squad 2 will shoot in the UK in October

Yahoo Movies UK went on the set of the first Suicide Squad in Vancouver, Canada in 2015, but it looks like we won’t have as far to travel if we want to do the same for the sequel.

Suicide Squad 2 is rumoured to be shooting in the UK in October, at Warner Brothers’ legendary Leavesden studios. With Wonder Woman 2 shooting in the same location, it looks like WB could be following one female-led DCEU movie with another.

The source of the rumour, Omega Underground, has been right about this kind of thing before, so expect the news to be confirmed soon.

One thing’s certain, Suicide Squad 2 will be a lot more down to earth than the first film, as Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag in Suicide Squad) revealed to us earlier this year.

“It was a great set-up, great characters. I think when we do the second one I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a more grounded version of the film. The characters are so extreme it could be more effective if we saw less sorcery. I think the characters become more extreme if you see them in conjunction with real people.”

Suicide Squad 2 is being directed by Gavin O’Connor, who helmed Warner Brothers’ action-flick The Accountant (starring Ben Affleck) which is a box office success for the studio.

The surviving members of the original cast, which includes Will Smith (Deadpool), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jared Leto (Joker), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) Joe Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Killer Croc) are all expected to return.

Maybe don’t bet on a cameo from Ben Affleck’s Batman, however – as he’s probably not long for the DCEU.

Suicide Squad 2 is currently scheduled for release in 2019.





