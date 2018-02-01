How Suicide Squad 2 will fix Suicide Squad’s problems according to Joel Kinnaman (EXCLUSIVE)

When we sat down with Joel Kinnaman to discuss Altered Carbon, Netflix’s epic new sci-fi series about a world in which death can be transcended by the mega-rich, we couldn’t help but ask about Suicide Squad.

The film saw Kinnaman’s Colonel Rick Flag babysitting a bunch of expendable supervillains for the government, including Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn and Will Smith‘s Deadshot.

You can see what Kinnaman had to say about Suicide Squad and its upcoming sequel in the video above.

Suicide Squad might be an Oscar-winner, but it was badly received by critics and audiences alike.

When we asked Kinnaman what went wrong with the project, we got a fairly blunt, honest and funny response – ‘The third act!’

But the actor went on to explain how Gavin O’Connor’s Suicide Squad 2 will fix the original’s issues.