How Suicide Squad 2 will fix Suicide Squad’s problems according to Joel Kinnaman (EXCLUSIVE)
When we sat down with Joel Kinnaman to discuss Altered Carbon, Netflix’s epic new sci-fi series about a world in which death can be transcended by the mega-rich, we couldn’t help but ask about Suicide Squad.
The film saw Kinnaman’s Colonel Rick Flag babysitting a bunch of expendable supervillains for the government, including Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn and Will Smith‘s Deadshot.
You can see what Kinnaman had to say about Suicide Squad and its upcoming sequel in the video above.
Suicide Squad might be an Oscar-winner, but it was badly received by critics and audiences alike.
When we asked Kinnaman what went wrong with the project, we got a fairly blunt, honest and funny response – ‘The third act!’
But the actor went on to explain how Gavin O’Connor’s Suicide Squad 2 will fix the original’s issues.
“It was a great set-up, great characters. I think when we do the second one I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a more grounded version of the film. The characters are so extreme it could be more effective if we saw less sorcery. I think the characters become more extreme if you see them in conjunction with real people.”
Which sounds good to us! Though, we’re not sure how this ties in with the rumoured plot, in which the Skwad (sic) are sent after The Rock’s Black Adam, as we’re pretty sure that’ll involve a spell or two. Could this mean the rumours are wrong?
With new management at Warner Brothers overseeing the DC movie universe, anything’s possible.
But while we wait for DC to get its act together, at least we’ve got Altered Carbon to binge in the meantime. The Blade Runner style show hits Netflix tomorrow, and it’s cool, violent and basically looks like a comic-book come to life.
So, you know, what most people wanted from Suicide Squad, then.
Altered Carbon arrives on Netflix in full on 2 February.
