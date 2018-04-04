'Suicidal' Austin Powers star Verne Troyer hospitalised with alcohol poisoning

Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer was hospitalised on Monday night, after friends became concerned that he was ‘suicidal and intoxicated’.

Troyer was suffering from suspected alcohol poisoning, and is now said to be ‘getting the best care possible’.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to People magazine that they were called to the actor’s home in North Hollywood at 8.34pm on Monday night.

TMZ reports that he was ‘extremely upset, drunk and suicidal’.

The actor, who was treated for alcoholism last year, is being kept in hospital for 72 hours under observation.

A message to fans on his Instagram page thanked them for their concern.

“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers,” it read. “He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”





Troyer is best known for playing Mini-Me opposite Mike Myers in the Austin Powers movies, and has also appeared in movies including The Love Guru, Keith Lemon: The Film and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

He was admitted to rehab at the same time last year for his problems with alcohol, and almost died from alcohol poisoning in 2002.

Troyer was pictured on his Instagram page last month, having visited London and Leeds.

