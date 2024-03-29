Suge Knight warns Diddy his ‘life’s in danger’ during jailhouse call: ‘They gonna get you if they can’

Music executive Suge Knight has warned his long-time hip-hop rival P Diddy that his "life's in danger" after federal agents raided the singer's Florida and California homes.

The clip, obtained by TMZ, was allegedly an outtake from the Death Row Records founder’s podcast “Collect Call,” which he hosts from a California state prison where he’s currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

Suge Knight was heard on an audio clip warning Diddy that his “life’s in danger” following his recent controversy. Chad Buchanan

Knight kicked off the clip praying for Diddy’s “kids” before he blasted the singer, 54, for giving the “culture” of hip-hop a bad image.

“I’ll tell you what, Puffy: your life is in danger cause you know the secrets, who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in,” Knight, 58, allegedly said in the audio clip.

He then ominously warned Diddy that “they gonna get you if they can.”

Knight went on to encourage Diddy to turn himself over to authorities just as he did following a hit-and-run in 2015 that resulted in the death of Terry Carter.

Knight appears for a hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on March 9, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, has been named in civil lawsuits by at least four Jane Does and one John Doe in connection to sex trafficking allegations and a RICO case. AP

“I turned myself in,” Knight said.

“Sometimes you got to face the music. That’s most of the time.”

He took a moment to give Diddy some “real advice” if he ended up behind bars.

“You gotta make a decision, when you go to prison. You gonna be standing up pissing or squatting, sitting down pissing,” Knight said, advising him to “take the first” option.

Knight with rapper Tupac Shakur (L) at an event in Los Angeles on Aug.15, 1996. AP

He then warned Diddy not to use his newest nickname, “Brother Love,” if he ends up behind bars.

“Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name for prison,” Knight said before ending the call.

During the recent episode of his podcast, Knight briefly alluded to where his longstanding beef with Diddy started.

Knight explains how his friend Big Jake was killed during a party in Atlanta in 1995, which he alluides kicked off the decades of hostility between him and Diddy.

Their beef also stems from the notorious East Coast vs. West Coast rap beef of the 90s, with Knights record label Death Row Records and Diddy’s label Bad Boy Records at the forefront of the feud.

Federal agents descended on the Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles on Monday as they probe sex trafficking charges against the embattled music mogul.

Videos from the raid at Combs’ $40 million California home showed his sons Justin, 30, and Christian, 25, being questioned by police as several agents swarmed the property with guns.

His attorneys have ripped the raids as part of an overblown “witch hunt” and promised to disprove the rumors and allegations surrounding him.

From left to right, rappers Notorious BIG, Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg and Diddy in New York City in 1995. Getty Images

Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, has been named in civil lawsuits by at least four Jane Does and one John Doe in connection to sex trafficking allegations and a RICO case.

He has not been arrested or charged with any crimes despite the newly revealed involvement of the federal government.

However, allegations that Diddy paid women for sex work have surfaced since the raids.