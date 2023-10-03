Suge Knight Declines To Testify Against Keefe D, Says Cops Have Wrong Guy

Suge Knight refuses to testify against Duane “Keefe D” Davis. TMZ reports that the former Death Row CEO was surprised an arrest was made concerning 2Pac’s murder. However, the businessman, né Marion Hugh Knight, is opting to not partake in the case, alleging that the cops arrested the wrong guy.

Additionally, Knight expresses that Davis’ assertion that his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was the shooter is untrue. The West Coast mogul insisted that he wouldn’t ever reveal who shot Pac. But he will say he knows Keefe D wasn’t the correct man to arrest.

On Friday (Sept. 29), Las Vegas law enforcement arrested Duane, according to the Associated Press. The outlet reported that a Nevada grand jury indicted the man on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo alleged Keefe was the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Tupac Shakur.

On Aug. 18, 2023, The Sun reported that Keefe was facing “imminent charges” concerning 2Pac’s murder. Keefe confessed to assisting in shooting the West Coast icon during an interview with VLAD TV. Law enforcement collected evidence and built a case ready to present to a Las Vegas grand jury. Authorities previously stated they’re “looking at first-degree murder potentially for Keefe D.”

“The homicide team did not enter into this investigation lightly… They knew that the world would be watching if they took any action against Keefe. They do not want to make any missteps,” the outlet reports. “One key aspect was building a strong case and file of evidence detailing how Keefe was one of the four suspects in the car, was pivotal in the actual murder, then the destruction of critical evidence.”

The revelation arrives two months after Las Vegas police raided a home belonging to Paula Clemons, Davis’ wife. NBC News reported that Clark County Judge Jacqueline M. Bluth authorized a warrant to Las Vegas Det. Clifford Mogg to retrieve anything that could tie Davis to the Southside Crips — a Compton street gang.

During the legal search, authorities seized .40-caliber cartridges, computers, photographs from the 1990s, and an issue of VIBE magazine featuring the late rap star. Additional items taken from the property were miscellaneous thumb drives, external hard drives, audio recordings featuring Davis and other unnamed figures, and a copy of Davis’ book, Compton Street Legend.

More from VIBE.com

Click here to read the full article.