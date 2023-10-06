Sufjan Stevens dedicates new album to late partner, 'light of my life' Evans Richardson

Musician Sufjan Stevens is honoring his late partner, Evans Richardson, by dedicating his newest album to his lost love.

The Grammy-nominated artist posted a photo of Richardson smiling with eyes closed to Instagram Friday, the day "Javelin" released.

"This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April," Stevens wrote. "He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way.

"I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it's always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between," Stevens continued. "If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you've got, especially in times of trouble. Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself.

"Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy," Stevens wrote in conclusion. "This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it."

Stevens explained in September on his on his Tumblr that his health kept him from promoting his new album.

"Last month I woke up one morning and couldn't walk," Stevens wrote in a post. "My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility."

He added that tests conducted at the Emergency Room concluded he had Guillain-Barre syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic describes as "a rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your hands and feet are usually the first symptoms."

"I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition," Stevens continued. "I owe them my life."

Stevens said he started extensive physical and occupational therapy on Sept. 8, "to get my body back in shape and to learn to walk again."

