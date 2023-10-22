Suffolk museum celebrates Star Wars and Doctor Who anniversaries

Organisers of an annual sci-fi exhibition have said more props and merchandise will be on display than ever before in the event's history.

The exhibition at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, is celebrating landmark anniversaries for both Star Wars and Doctor Who .

Private collectors have helped contribute to the displays.

The heritage operations manager at West Suffolk Council said: "We are really lucky this year."

Lance Alexander also said the council had worked with a private collector who had brought in some original screen-used props, including an "absolutely beautiful" Gallifreyan timelord costume from Doctor Who.

The exhibition celebrated the 60th anniversary since the first timelord William Hartnell stepped into the Tardis, and the 40th anniversary of Star Wars film Return of the Jedi.

The exhibition also included original screen-used props from Ridley Scott films, 1999 Hollywood blockbuster The Mummy and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Other items on display included an R2-D2 costume, signed by the original film actor Kenny Baker.

The museum said there were more than 100 props on display in what was its 12th annual event.

The exhibition opened on Friday and was due to run until 21 January 2024.

