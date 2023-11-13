Suella Braverman Out As Home Secretary, Conservative MP James Cleverly Confirmed As Successor

Conservative MP James Cleverly has been confirmed as the UK’s new Home Secretary following the sacking of Suella Braverman.

The news comes after a long-awaited Cabinet reshuffle, and days of speculation about Braverman’s future, following a dispute over whether a hardline op-ed in the Times had been cleared by No. 10.

More changes are expected to be announced imminently, with Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Environment Secretary Therese Coffey thought to be at risk of losing their jobs.

During his time leading the Foreign Office, the 54-year-old has dealt with a series of international crises, often briefing the media recently on the situation in the Middle East as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

Speaking on the announcement, Cleverly said: “It is an honour to be appointed as Home Secretary. The goal is clear. My job is to keep people safe in this country.”

Former Prime Minster David Cameron has also been appointed as the new foreign secretary, in an unusual return to high office for an ex-leader.

Pat McFadden Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said: “A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.

“This puts to bed the Prime Minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”

Theresa May, who took over as prime minister after Cameron resigned in 2016, congratulated him on his return, praising his “immense experience on the international stage”.