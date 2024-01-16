‘Succession’ Wins Outstanding Drama Series at Emmys

“Succession” is going out in style!

The HBO drama took home the big prize — Outstanding Drama Series — at the Emmys on January 15 for the fourth and final season of the buzzy hit.

Prior to this year, “Succession” had already won 13 Emmys. This year, it scored 26 nominations, including individual ones for basically all the cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgård, J. Smith-Cameron, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones and Harriet Walter.

“Succession” previously won the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 2022 (for Season 3) and 2020 (Season 2) and was nominated for Season 1 in 2019. A bit of award season intrigue: Both Culkin and Snook switched from Supporting to Lead categories for the final season, given their larger roles during the final installments.

At the Golden Globes January 7, “Succession” won for Best Drama Series, as well as individual wins for Culkin, Snook, and Macfadyen, a trio that many expect to repeat on Emmy night.

Accepting the Drama Series Globe recently, creator Jesse Armstrong said, “It’s a team show. So if you’ve ever appeared on call sheet or the titles of “Succession,” congratulations! We’ve won a Golden Globe!”

It’s no secret that it can be hard to stick the landing on a beloved show — but happily, critics and fans alike were enthralled by the 10 episodes that made up the Roy family’s final hurrah.

IndieWire previously named the final season among the best shows and performances of the year, with IndieWire critic Ben Travers writing, “[F]or the millions wrapped up in the most moneyed and muddied of family financial drama, “Succession” has long felt like the end all, be all of TV. The heinous zingers shouted every Sunday night become Monday morning’s viral memes. The abject devastation suffered onscreen fuels heated conversations over who’s to blame, who’s deserving, and why. Few programs can pivot from the peak of comedy to the pit of gravitas like “Succession,” let alone overwhelm the audience with the simultaneous precision and depth given to each element.”

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were held Monday, January 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The ceremony, which usually takes place in September, was delayed to accommodate the WGA and SAG strikes. That’s why the nominees do not include any shows released after the May 31, 2023 filing deadline, including “The Curse,” “Fargo,” and other fall and winter premieres. The 76th Emmy Awards telecast is expected to run on the traditional schedule.

