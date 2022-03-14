‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Misses Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Succession star Sarah Snook was unable to accept her Critics Choice Award in person Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier that day, her castmates revealed.

The cast shared the news in the press room backstage following Snook’s win for her role in HBO’s financial family drama, which also took home honors for best drama series and best supporting actor in a drama for Kieran Culkin. When her name was called onstage, it was revealed that she was not at the show to accept the award in person.

Speaking to journalists about Snook’s absence after collecting their trophies, cast members Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox each had their own take on Snook’s test result. “She just won an award, she’s fine,” remarked Culkin. Quipped Cox: “She didn’t put in the effort. Fuck COVID, she could have got here.” Culkin clarified that “this man does not speak for all of us.”

Asked where the cast will be celebrating their victory, Strong responded: “We can’t disclose the location.” Culkin joked that “we’re going to Sarah’s room,” and Cox offered that “we’re going to see which one gets tested for COVID next.”

Succession’s wins continue the series’ streak of awards — now having finished its third season, it currently has won nine Primetime Emmys and has 23 total nominations.

Other big winners at Sunday’s show include Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, which took home honors for best director for Jane Campion as well as best picture. On the television side, Ted Lasso scored big with best comedy and wins in best actor, supporting actor and supporting actress in a comedy series.

