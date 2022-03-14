‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Misses Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Hilton Dresden
·2 min read

Succession star Sarah Snook was unable to accept her Critics Choice Award in person Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier that day, her castmates revealed.

The cast shared the news in the press room backstage following Snook’s win for her role in HBO’s financial family drama, which also took home honors for best drama series and best supporting actor in a drama for Kieran Culkin. When her name was called onstage, it was revealed that she was not at the show to accept the award in person.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Speaking to journalists about Snook’s absence after collecting their trophies, cast members Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox each had their own take on Snook’s test result. “She just won an award, she’s fine,” remarked Culkin. Quipped Cox: “She didn’t put in the effort. Fuck COVID, she could have got here.” Culkin clarified that “this man does not speak for all of us.”

Asked where the cast will be celebrating their victory, Strong responded: “We can’t disclose the location.” Culkin joked that “we’re going to Sarah’s room,” and Cox offered that “we’re going to see which one gets tested for COVID next.”

Succession’s wins continue the series’ streak of awards — now having finished its third season, it currently has won nine Primetime Emmys and has 23 total nominations.

Other big winners at Sunday’s show include Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, which took home honors for best director for Jane Campion as well as best picture. On the television side, Ted Lasso scored big with best comedy and wins in best actor, supporting actor and supporting actress in a comedy series.

Check out the full list of winners here.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Dune’ Reep Noms At MPSE Golden Reel Awards

    This year, all five Oscar nominees in the sound category have also scored Motion Picture Sound Editors nominations at the 69th annual Golden Reel Awards. For the second year in a row, the Oscar category combines sound editing and sound mixing. The MPSE Golden Reel Awards, to be held as a virtual global ceremony March […]

  • Pete Davidson Confirmed to Fly to Space on Next Blue Origin Flight

    It’s official: Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson is going to get really, really high later this month. Blue Origin, the commercial spaceflight company founded by former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, said Monday that Davidson will be among the crew members on its upcoming mission, which is set to launch from the company’s Texas […]

  • Kieran Culkin stumbles through one of the best worst acceptance speeches at the Critics' Choice Awards

    At the Critics’ Choice Awards Sunday, Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Roman Roy in HBO’s Succession, and proceeded to give an epically bad, but at the same time incredible, acceptance speech. He said from the beginning of his speech that he had not prepared and might say anything. “I was just telling Jeremy (Strong) how I really hope they don’t say my name,” Culkin said. “I was really looking forward to that relief of not having to say anything. I have not prepared anything, so anything can come out.” Culkin managed to acknowledge Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, the writers and his co-stars, then divulged a little extra information about them. “Fun fact. (Sarah) Snook’s last name is actually pronounced Snoook, but I just can’t do that. Right?” Culkin said. “Another fun fact. Matthew Macfadyen’s name is David. I’m just dropping’ bombs here. It’s true. Look it up. I’m just talkin’ now. I’m just saying things…and stuff.” Fans took to Twitter, heaping praise on Culkin for the off-the-rails speech, but all good things must come to an end, which was perfectly fine with Culkin. “I’m just dying up here right now. So — yeah, please, wrap it up. You’re right,” Culkin said to someone off camera. “I should have done that, like, 30 seconds ago. I should have walked up here and said ‘Thanks’ and then walked out because now I’m just making an ass of myself. But, yeah, thanks, you’re never gonna do this for me again. Thank you.”

  • AFI Awards Luncheon: Oscar and Emmy Hopefuls, Including Many AFI Alums, Celebrated

    The talent behind Hollywood’s 10 best films and 10 best TV shows — in the opinions of small juries of distinguished showbiz personalities — gathered on Friday for the 22nd AFI Awards luncheon, which is always a talent favorite because, in the words of AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale, “the game here is that […]

  • The Crazy Way Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez Got Cast in ‘West Side Story’

    Rachel Zegler‘s rise from high school student to “West Side Story” star is well known. But the film’s casting director Cindy Tolan revealed the search that went into finding Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez as Anita and Bernardo, with DeBose initially declining a chance to audition and Alvarez, who had retired from acting, uncontactable. Speaking […]

  • This Man Tried 'Laughter Yoga' for 30 Days to See if He'd Feel Happier

    YouTuber Craig Benzine, aka Wheezywaiter, tried "laughter yoga" and spent five minutes laughing every single day for a whole month.

  • ‘The Batman’ Climbs To $238M+ US Today After Super Second Weekend Hold; Eyes Half Billion WW This Week – Sunday Update

    SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Even with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark reducing their ticket prices for the second weekend of Warner Bros.’ The Batman, the DC film had a phenomenal hold of -51% in weekend 2 with $66M. If you back out the $21.6M previews form last weekend’s $134M opening, the second weekend hold for the Matt Reeves […]

  • Stars voice their support for Ukraine during Critics’ Choice Awards

    “As we gather together on this special night, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the bravery of the people of Ukraine defending their right to Independence and democracy,” Bakalova said. “I hope my message goes to the Ukrainian people. We see you, we stand with you and our hearts are with you. Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham called for support, especially for the smallest of victims. Viewers were touched by her impassioned speech. “It would be remiss of us to not throw the focus to the most important thing that's happening in the world at the moment,” Waddingham said. “Our beautiful brothers and sister, and for me more importantly, the babies in the Ukraine that are being utterly decimated at the moment from this putrid, putrid torrent of abuse. Please think of them as much as you can and give as much as you can.” Michael Keaton also took time during his acceptance speech to thank Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “I want to say thank you to fellow actor President Zelensky,” Keaston said. “And keep it up.” Billy Crystal dedicated his lifetime achievement award to his grandmothers who immigrated from Odessa and Kyev and the laughter they brought to his life.” “I dedicate this award to those amazing people in our living room back in Long Beach, Long Island, whose laughter and joy started this 5-year-old boy on his way to this moment,” Crystal said. “And as we all have thought about and spoken about tonight, I pray that somehow, someway, there can be laughter and joy in that part of the world once again.”

  • ‘SNL’s Joe Biden’s TikTok Influencers Ukraine War Briefing Cold Open Saved By A Plunger, Seriously

    “I suggested it as a joke, and then it actually happened,” deadpanned Kate McKinnon as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tonight. And yes, Saturday Night Live decided to literally rip tonight’s White House-set cold open from the headlines Taking viewers behind closed Oval Office doors via the actual Ukraine war briefing meeting held on […]

  • Virginia Tech shocks Duke to complete stunning run to ACC tournament championship

    Virginia Tech punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with an emphatic victory over Duke - denying Mike Krzyzewski a 16th ACC tournament title.

  • Rosalía brought comfort to her 'SNL' solo debut with an oversized duvet coat

    The Spanish singer wore a full Marc Jacobs ensemble for her performance of "La Fama," on the most recent episode of "SNL."

  • John Calipari won't get NCAA Tournament wish list for SEC, but might come close | Opinion

    John Calipari stumped for nine SEC teams to earn a bid. That would've been a joke six years ago, but the SEC is no longer a men's hoops pushover.

  • ‘I don’t see why so hard for guards’ to win Defensive Player of the Year, says Celtics’ Marcus Smart

    The Flower Mound native believes guards deserve more consideration -- and we agree.

  • Your Daily Couples Horoscope for March 14, 2022

    Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

  • "Parasite," "Thor," "Crazy Rich Asians" And More 2010s Movies With Great Details

    Marvel movies have a bonkers amount of detail.View Entire Post ›

  • Broadway Singing Coach Suffers Brain Injury After Vicious Street Attack

    A prominent Broadway singing coach was left critically injured after a seemingly random street attack outside her apartment building in Manhattan. The New York Times reports that last Thursday Barbara Maier Gustern was assaulted by an unknown woman who shoved the 87-year-old from behind causing her to hit her head on the sidewalk. Friends and […]

  • Does Russia’s war mean a ‘slower and shallower’ Federal Reserve rate-hike strategy?

    The Federal Reserve has to raise its key short-term target interest rate this week. It would lose credibility if it didn’t.

  • Kanye West Responds to Pete Davidson's Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim Kardashian

    Kanye West's feud with his ex Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson continues with a shocking text exchange, which the rapper referenced in a prayer video.

  • Mandy Moore Talks 'Bittersweet' Ending of This Is Us at Critics Choice Awards: 'We're All Super Emotional'

    "It's gonna be really hard to let go," Mandy Moore said of This Is Us' sixth and final season

  • Pete Davidson Finally Responds to Kanye West… From Kim Kardashian’s Bed

    "I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I'm done being quiet," Davidson wrote in a text exchange with West. Pete Davidson Finally Responds to Kanye West… From Kim Kardashian’s Bed Alex Young