‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox to Teach BBC Maestro Acting Course
“Succession” star Brian Cox is the latest luminary to impart his knowledge as part of the BBC’s Maestro online education initiative.
Cox’s course, titled simply “Acting,” will shine a spotlight on how to deliver award-winning performances, capture — and hold — an audience’s collective attention, and embody a multitude of iconic characters. As is customary with the Maestro template, across his lessons, Cox will direct aspiring actors through practical exercises designed to help them master both stage and screen. Lessons will delve into character development, script analysis and the essential techniques to take into their next audition. The course will include a discussion of the key components of acting, insights from a casting director and a practical workshop led by Cox.
More from Variety
'Succession' Creator Jesse Armstrong Reveals Answer to Whether Kendall Roy's Name Was Crossed Out or Underlined
'The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies' Is More Than a BBC Con Man Drama, Says Producer
'Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham to Present BBC Prom Featuring 'Harry Potter,' 'Star Wars,' 'Game of Thrones' Themes - Global Bulletin
The classically trained actor is a graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Besides Logan Roy in “Succession,” his performances as Hermann Göring in “Nuremberg,” detective inspector Nelson in “Rat in the Skull” and the titular role in “Titus Andronicus” have won him an Emmy, a Golden Globe Award, two BAFTAs and two Olivier Awards.
“As an actor, you’re there to interpret the script. It’s only by examining, and fully understanding, the script that you can then have the freedom to develop an intuitive style and deliver every line with authenticity. I hope the advice I share will help you find your place within the industry and provide the skills needed for a decades-spanning career,” Cox said.
BBC Maestro launched in October 2020 with the first four courses attracting more than one million people to the service. Cox joins Alan Moore, Billy Connolly, Carol Ann Duffy, Doreen Lawrence, Edgar Wright, Gary Barlow, Jancis Robinson, Jed Mercurio, Jojo Moyes, Julia Donaldson, Ken Follett and Lee Child among others.
Cox’s course will be available later this year. Individual Maestro courses cost £79 ($99) and annual subscriptions £120 ($150).
Best of Variety
Oscars Predictions: Animated Feature - Will Hayao Miyazaki's Absence on the Circuit Affect Awards Prospects for 'The Boy and the Heron?'
Oscars Predictions: Best Actor - There Will Be Blood in the Lead Actor Race
Everything We Know About 'I Am Legend 2,' Starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.