‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Reveals Answer to Whether Kendall Roy’s Name Was Crossed Out or Underlined

Jesse Armstrong has settled the debate over whether Logan Roy crossed out or underlined Kendall’s name in the fourth and final season of “Succession.”

In Episode 4 of the series’ final season, titled “Honeymoon States,” the Roy family and friends gather at the home of Waystar Royco CEO and patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) to mourn his death. At the wake, Frank (Peter Friedman) discovers an undated document that names Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) as his father Logan’s successor.

More from Variety

However, a line is drawn underneath and then across Kendall’s name, stirring questions as to whether Logan was noting his second-eldest son as his successor or crossing his name out because he no longer wanted Kendall at the helm of his media empire.

While speaking at a Financial Times event in London on Saturday, recorded by journalist Cassam Looch, Armstrong revealed the true meaning behind the line on what is seemingly the Waystar Royco CEO’s last will and testament.

“If you were crossing something out, you wouldn’t start underneath, would you?” Armstrong asked the audience rhetorically. According to Looch, the “Succession” creator physically drew the line himself.

Succession showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong confirming if Logan had crossed out or underlined Kendall. He also physically drew the line on the paper so definitely knows the answer #Succession #FTWeekendFestival pic.twitter.com/yXLSOoirF2 — Cassam (@cassamlooch) September 2, 2023

Armstrong also discussed how he subtly prepared Matthew Macfayden for the series’ ending, in which his character Tom Wambsgans is ultimately named the next CEO following Waystar Royco’s merger with GoJo.

“Occasionally, I would remind him to do a take where it was like, do remember — this was earlier on in the show — it could be you as well,” Armstrong explained. “Just to make sure he had that thing about [how he’s] a suck-up who also had some steel that could be activated at a certain point.”

Another great titbit from Jesse Armstrong. He was briefing Matthew Macfadyen to play Tom [Wambsgans] as a potential CEO from early in the series. Season Two was mentioned here. #Succession #FTWeekendFestival pic.twitter.com/aKRp9SCQdO — Cassam (@cassamlooch) September 2, 2023

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.