‘Succession’ aiming to be the first show in 16 years to complete this SAG Awards triple play

“Succession” wasn’t even nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards until its third season when it got five nominations. The HBO hit is predicted to earn five nominations again for its fourth and final season and is the frontrunner in all three drama categories, ensemble, actor and actress. Such was the case last time and it only won one award, ensemble. But with the show over and bigger than ever, can “Succession” pull off a rare drama sweep?

There have only been five drama sweeps in the SAG Awards’ 29-year history, accomplished by three shows. The first to do was “ER” in 1998, which earned individual trophies for Anthony Edwards and Julianna Margulies . “The Sopranos” achieved it for its first season in 2000 and its last season in 2008, with James Gandolfini and Edie Falco taking the actor and actress prizes, respectively, both times. “The West Wing” also pulled off double sweeps and did so in back-to-back years in 2001 and 2002 with the same two people, Martin Sheen and Allison Janney, grabbing solo accolades twice as well.

By the time the 30th SAG Awards ceremony rolls around in February, it will have been 16 years since a drama went three for three, proving how difficult it is to accomplish even though three categories doesn’t sound like a lot. “The Crown” looked poised to join this exclusive group in 2021, but “only” won for its cast and Gillian Anderson as Josh O’Connor fell to “Ozark’s” Jason Bateman. The following year, “Succession” was expected to go three for three, but “Squid Game” edged it out in the individual categories. Jung Ho-yeon bested Sarah Snook , while Lee Jung-jae overcame/benefited from three “Succession” guys in his category, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong.

“Succession” is currently expected to receive nominations for ensemble, Snook, Culkin, Strong and Matthew Macfayden (Cox is in sixth place). Ensemble feels the safest for it to win, not the least because it’s won it before. “The Last of Us,” “The Crown,” “The Morning Show” and “Yellowjackets” round out the top five. Just like at the postponed Emmys, Snook and Culkin are in first place in their categories. It’s unlikely another “Succession” actress will be nominated in SAG’s single category, so Snook doesn’t have to worry about vote-splitting. There also hasn’t been a massive populist breakout hit like “Squid Game.” But she might have to face Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), who, like in the Emmy odds, is in second place, and former SAG champ Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”). SAG loves to go back to the well a lot. Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) is in fourth and Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”) is in fifth.

Actor will be trickier to win, even if only two dudes, likely Culkin and Strong, make it. Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”) is in third and is also the popular non-“Succession” prediction at the Emmys. Two-time nominee Billy Crudup is in fifth place behind Macfadyen. While we don’t have the Emmys this fall as a guidepost for winter awards nominations, the postponed ceremony could be of value in terms of wins. The Emmy ceremony is scheduled to be held Jan. 15, five days after SAG nominations are announced and two days before final SAG voting begins. If Snook and Culkin prevail at the Emmys — on top of possible Golden Globe and Critics Choice wins earlier in the month — that will give them an extra boost they normally would not have had to cross the finish line for the full sweep.

