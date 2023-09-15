Stunning image of rocket over Grand Canyon captured by Cincinnati astronomer

A Firefly Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base stuns the skies at dusk over the Grand Canyon area. These photos were shot by Cincinnati astronomer extraordinaire Dean Regas while acting for the second time as the Grand Canyon Astronomer in Residence.

Cincinnati astronomer Dean Regas may have recently left his decades-long job with the Cincinnati Observatory, but his eyes are still planted firmly on the skies.

While preparing for a presentation as part of his second stint as Grand Canyon Astronomer in Residence, Regas spotted an anomaly in the dusky skies on Sept. 14. He posted photos of the show on his Instagram account with the message, "What the heck is that? Rocket launch failure? Visible at the Grand Canyon."

Dean Regas on capturing the image right before making a presentation as Grand Canyon Astronomer in Residence: "It was so cool and eerie to witness and made an amazing addition to my program for all the guests."

Turns out, it was actually a Firefly Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Check out the gallery below of the equally stunning photos from Regas' first stint as Grand Canyon Astronomer in Residence.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Eerie image of rocket over Grand Canyon shot by Cincinnati astronomer