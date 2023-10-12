Studios Say SAG-AFTRA Talks Suspended: Gap Between Parties Is “Too Great”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has declared that negotiations with SAG-AFTRA are suspended, given that the gap between the parties is “too great.”

“Negotiations between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA have been suspended after SAG-AFTRA presented its most recent proposal on October 11,” the trade association representing studios and streamers in negotiations said in a press release on Wednesday night. “After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to SAG-AFTRA for comment.

In the message, the AMPTP singled out the union’s proposal for casts to receive a cut of streaming platform revenue as “an untenable economic burden” that would cost more than $800 million per year.

More to come.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.