Studiocanal & WTFilms Announce Genre-Focused Partnership Following Successful Collaboration On Xavier Gens’ ‘Farang’

Studiocanal has announced a partnership with French production and sales company WTFilms (What The Films).

The collaboration will focus on genre films to produce and distribute French language and European content with global appeal.

The partnership is a further sign of Studiocanal’s desire to increase its presence in the genre space and closely follows the recent announcement of Jed Benedict’s return to the company to run a new genre label.

The French production team at Studiocanal will work together with Benedict on the WTFilms partnership and development slate.

The agreement was signed at the end of February 2024 between Studiocanal and WTFilms and follows a successful collaboration on the Xavier Gens’ Farang (2023).

The film was released by IFC Films in the U.S. under the international title of Mayhem!, premiering at Fantasia and at festivals worldwide.

The deal will run for a minimum period of two years. Studiocanal will be involved as co-producer and distributor on those WTFilms projects selected across action, thriller, science fiction and horror.

“We are very happy with the agreement signed with WTFilms. Driven by our successful work together on Farang, this continues a relationship we greatly value and is one of trust and creativity that we wish to perpetuate,” said François Mergier, director of French production, and Assia Barge, head of French production, who negotiated the agreement for Studiocanal.

