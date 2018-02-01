Studio 8 Acquires ‘Planet Kill’ For Steven Soderbergh To Produce, May Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 just acquired the action thriller pitch Planet Kill which will be produced by Steven Soderbergh and may actually direct. Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) and James Greer (Unsane) came up with the original story which is being kept under wraps.

Soderbergh and Greer’s psychological thriller Unsane, which stars Aimee Mullins, Amy Irving and Best Actress SAG winner Claire Foy (The Crown), will be released March 23rd from Bleecker Street. That film was shot by Soderbergh completely on his iPhone which has 4K capture capabilities and which the filmmaker has previously labeled “a game changer” for the industry. He has been the first mainstream filmmaker to do so and thinks it is the future of film.

It’s not clear yet whether Planet Kill will get the same iPhone treatment should Soderbergh decide to direct the project.

Studio 8 has produced a number of other films that will be released this year, including the Yann Demange-directed White Boy Rick on Aug. 17; John Lesher and Scott Franklin produced. Also the film Alpha from filmmaker Albert Hughes on Sept. 14.

Planet Kill will also be produced by Burns, while Greer will script the original idea. Overseeing the project for Studio 8 will be Louise Rosner and John Graham.

Soderbergh is repped by Michael Sugar, Anonymous Content and attorney Mike Adler; Burns is repped by UTA, and Greer by Allen Fischer at Principato-Young and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson.

