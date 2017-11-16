‘Stripes’ Series Adaptation in Development at CBS

CBS is developing a series based on the classic comedy film “Stripes,” Variety has learned.

Like the film, the series will follow a perennial rebellious outsider who finally finds his purpose in life when he joins the US military and must unite a group of ragtag eccentrics. The original 1981 film starred Bill Murray in the lead role with Harold Ramis playing his best friend and Ivan Reitman directing. It grossed over $85 million during its theatrical run.

The single camera series will be written and executive produced by Trevor Moore, Sam Brown, and Zach Cregger. The trio is best known for their work as the sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U’Know, which they subsequently turned into a TV series of the same name that aired from 2007-2011 on Fuse and later IFC.

Reitman is attached to direct and executive produce via his Montecito Picture Company. Julius Goldy Sharpe and Tom Pollock will also executive produce, with Amie Karp and Peter Fried producing. Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

This is the latest movie to get developed as a potential series this season. Fox previously gave a put pilot commitment to a series based on the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie “True Lies,” with the film’s director James Cameron attached as an executive producer. CBS is also developing a series based on the novel “LA Confidential,” which was turned into a movie in 1997.

Moore is repped by CAA, Generate, and attorney Josh Sandler. Cregger is repped by CAA and Young Entertainment. Reitman and Montecito Picture Company are repped by CAA. Sharpe is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

Related stories

Fall Broadcast Winners and Losers: From 'Good Doctor' to 'Me, Myself, and I'

CBS Developing Crime Procedural With Dr. Phil, Jay McGraw Producing

'The Talk' Adds Eve as Permanent Co-Host Following Aisha Tyler Departure

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!