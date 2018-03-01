Street artist apes Three Billboards in taking on Hollywood sex scandal

A Los Angeles street artist has erected three billboards in Hollywood, as part of an art piece skewering the sex scandal which has engulfed the world of movies, ahead of this weekend’s Oscars.

Aping the plot of one of the nominated movies, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Sabo, a right-wing artist, signs have gone up with the slogans ‘We all knew and still no arrests’, ‘And the Oscar for the biggest pedophile goes to…’ and ‘Name names on stage or shut the hell up!’

In Martin McDonagh’s movie, Frances McDormand’s grieving parent takes aim at local law enforcement with her billboards, for failing to find her daughter’s killer.

View photos (Credit: Reuters) More

“My ultimate goal for these billboards is that maybe I might break the actors’ façade during the [Oscars] show because I know that if they had it their way, they would act as if nothing was going on and nothing happened, and they would have their show and be done with it,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

He added that if celebrities were serious about the #MeToo movement, they will speak out during the Oscars ceremony.

View photos (Credit: Reuters) More

“Instead of putting down Trump during the show, how about you hold your own industry’s feet to the fire?” he said.

“Pedophilia is really deep, dark in Hollywood… so bad people dare not speak of it.”

THREE BILLBOARDS OVER OSCAR … pic.twitter.com/dwMBuk9Yo7 — unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) February 28, 2018





Sabo was also responsible for a recent rash of posters around Hollywood featuring a picture of Meryl Streep with Harvey Weinstein, with the words ‘She Knew’ written across the actresses face.

Weinstein has been accused of dozens of instances of sexual assault, but Streep, who has worked with the producer many times, has maintained that not everyone knew about his reputation as an alleged sexual predator.

It’s only the most recent example of the mirroring of Three Billboards in real life.

Activists campaigning for justice over the Grenfell Tower fire in west London last summer drove three mobile advertising billboards around London last month.

They read ’71 Deaths’, ‘And Still No Arrests?’ and ‘How Come?’

Read more

Pitt and DiCaprio to star in Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie

UK police investigating 10 cases against Harvey Weinstein

Six Oscar upsets that could happen



