Streamer Kai Cenat won’t be prosecuted for Union Square riot sparked by PlayStation 5 giveaway

NEW YORK — Kai Cenat, the online streamer whose PlayStation 5 giveaway in Union Square turned into a riot last summer, won’t be prosecuted, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Cenat, who has millions of followers on Twitch and YouTube, received just a desk appearance ticket on a Class E felony charge of rioting, as well as misdemeanor charges of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after the Aug. 4 snafu, according to the DA’s office.

During the chaos, cops were hit with water bottles, paint cans and rocks, among other debris, as teens jumped and danced on cars during the out-of-control giveaway in which Cenat promised he would hand out hundreds of the pricey gaming consoles.

He was among roughly two dozen people arrested during the melee, which he promoted on his social media pages but later condemned during a Twitch stream.

The influencer and two associates who were also hit with charges have paid a combined total of more than $57,000 in restitution, according to a Manhattan DA spokesperson.

The hefty fine covers landscaping damage throughout the park and surrounding areas, as well as the additional staffing that was required for the cleanup.

In a court-ordered public apology posted to his Snapchat, Cenat admitted the stunt “created an unintentional dangerous situation.”

“I am from NY and would never want to see the city turned upside down due to unwanted, irresponsible, and dangerous behavior,” he wrote in the apology. “The actions of some of the people that attended were unacceptable.

“At no time is it ok to act out physically in situations to destroy property or try to harm people,” he added.

Cenat’s case will be dismissed after the apology is on social media for 24 hours, according to the DA’s office.

(New York Daily News staff writer John Annese contributed to this story.)

