When to Stream ‘Ahsoka’ How to Catch Up on the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

While Andor takes place before the Death Star is destroyed, the latest Star Wars spinoff series, Ahsoka, focuses on the New Republic after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano, a former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker who walks away from the order after the Clone Wars. After cameos in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the former Jedi Knight investigates a rising threat in the new Disney+ original series.

Created by Dave Filoni, Ahsoka takes place during the same time period as The Mandalorian and also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Ahsoka’s former apprentice, Sabine Wren; Mary Elizabeth Winstead as General Hera Syndulla; the late Ray Stevenson as the Force-wielding mercenary Baylan Skroll; Ivanna Sakhno as Baylan’s brooding apprentice, Shin Hati; Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth; David Tennant and Lars Mikkelsen as the villain Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Below, keep reading to find out when each episode of Ahsoka is released and the best order to watch all of the Star Wars films and spinoff series.

How to Watch Ahsoka Online: Episode Release Schedule, Finale Date

Ahsoka is streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting on Aug. 23 (or Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. PT), when the first two episodes are available to watch online. Spanning eight episodes, the Star Wars series will release a new episode every Wednesday until the finale on Oct. 3.

The only way to watch Ahsoka is with a Disney+ subscription, which costs $8 per month with ads or $11 monthly without ads. Cord cutters can expand their content library with one of three Disney Bundles: the ad-supported Duo Basic (Disney+ and Hulu) and Duo Trio (Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu) plans for $10-$13 per month and the Trio Premium (Disney+ and Hulu without ads and ESPN+ with ads) for $20 monthly.

The Disney Bundle Trio Premium also includes live streaming and events on ESPN+, like UFC Fight Night, PGA golf, soccer, baseball and more.

There’s also the Hulu With Live TV package starting at $70 per month with ads (or $83 monthly without ads) that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and more than 75 cable channels.

Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial period, but there is still a way to watch Ahsoka and other Star Wars films and save on streaming. Verizon Wireless subscribers can get the Disney Bundle (Disney+ without ads and ESPN+ and Hulu with ads) for $10 per month, a savings of $5 monthly; learn more here.

How to Watch All of the Star Wars Films in Order Online

Want to catch up on the entire intergalactic franchise? Here’s the best chronological order to watch all of the Star Wars films and spinoff series, including Episodes IV to VI (originally released from 1977 to 1983); the prequel films, Episodes I to III (1999 to 2005); the sequel franchise, Episodes VII to IX (2015 to 2019); the stand-alone Star Wars Story films; and the latest live-action spinoff series. The best part? Everything is available on Disney+, so you can easily stream from one place.

Below, we’ve listed the Star Wars films and spinoff series in the order that they take place in the sci-fi storyline. The timeline is based on the events before and after the Battle of Yavin, which led to the destruction of the Death Star in Episode IV: A New Hope, so each title is denoted as BBY or After the Battle of Yavin (ABY).

Tales of the Jedi series, 50-18 BBY (2022)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace, 32 BBY (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones, 22 BBY (2002)

Clone Wars animated film, 22 BBY (2008)

The Clone Wars series, 22-19 BBY (2008-2014, 2020)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, 19 BBY (2005)

The Bad Batch, 19 BBY (2021-present)

Solo: A Star Wars Story, 13-10 BBY (2018)

Obi-Wan Kenobi series, 9 BBY (2022-present)

Star Wars Rebels series, 5-1 BBY (2014-2018)

Andor series, 5 BBY (2022-present)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 0 BBY/0 ABY (2016)

Episode IV: A New Hope, 0 BBY/0 ABY (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, 3 ABY (1980)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, 4 ABY (1983)

The Mandalorian series, 9 ABY (2019-present)

Ahsoka series, 9 ABY (2023)

The Book of Boba Fett series, 8 ABY (2021-present)

Star Wars Resistance animated series, 34 ABY (2018-2022)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens, 34 ABY (2015)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, 34 ABY (2017)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, 35 ABY (2019)

Star Wars Forces of Destiny series, 22 BBY-35 ABY (2017-2018)

