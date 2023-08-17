Viral 'mullet streaker' breaks down his infamous golf course adventure on A&E show 'My Strange Arrest'

Sean Patrick McConnell is seen streaking on 'My Strange Arrest.' (A&E via DirecTV)

After turning heads in the sports world earlier this year by disrupting a PGA Tour event with his unforgettable hair and (lack of) clothing, the man affectionately known to some as the “mullet streaker” appeared on A&E’s My Strange Arrest on Wednesday to tell his story.

The event happened during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, which is considered by many to be one of the biggest parties in golf in part because of the arena-like atmosphere that has been created on the par three 16th hole at the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

It was on that hole that a mullet-sporting 27-year-old named Sean Patrick McConnell ran onto the course wearing nothing but sunglasses, sneakers and a speedo, with the words “Mac Savage” written on his chest and the obligatory “19th hole” with an arrow pointing down scribed on his back.

“I thought it was a good environment to put a smile on people’s faces,” McConnell said on Wednesday’s episode of My Strange Arrest — while still wearing the same outfit.

His adventure included a dance with the flagstick on number 16, a belly flop into a pond with a swim out to the Waste Management corporate logo, a chase with security and police and plenty of fanfare along the way.

“They made the mistake of sending some 60-year-old guy after me. That guy's not gonna f***ing catch me,” McConnell said of the early part of his streak.

Of course that random 60-year-old guy eventually made way for the Scottsdale police department, who safely took McConnell into custody after his swim came to an end.

“The cops were all pretty lighthearted about the whole thing,” he said.

McConnell was arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order from law enforcement and was also banned from TPC Scottsdale for at least a year and had to spend the night in jail.

“I got put in a holding cell for a little bit in the wet suit and nothing else on,” McConnell said. “After a couple of hours, they finally ended up giving me a jumpsuit.”

McConnell has pleaded not guilty to all three of the charges against him and could face 180 days in jail if convicted; his case is pending. But on the bright side of things, the mullet streaker has potentially found a new revenue stream.

“One of the best things about this whole ordeal was this suit I was wearing, the company that made this ended up hitting me up and paid for my entire bail for me to get out of jail,” McConnell said.

That company is Shinesty and the denim-looking swimsuit in question is known as the Daytona Dong Sarong. The company's CEO, Chris White, said they felt a "moral obligation" to help with the expenses.

And while no plans for a collaboration between McConnell and Shinesty have been announced, hopefully McConnell finds more legal ways to sport his favorite looks.

My Strange Arrest airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on A&E.