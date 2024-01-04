Stray Kids Tease Busy 2024 With New Albums, World Tour

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Credit: Getty Images for MTV

K-pop outfit Stray Kids are teasing a big 2024 that includes a pair of new albums and another world tour.

In an artsy, retrospective “Step Out 2024” video that looks back at the octet’s busy 2023 — including their performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards — the group gave fans a promise of “What’s Next,” which includes their grand plans for this year.

More from Rolling Stone

On the docket: A third world tour, a fourth “fanmeeting,” and the two LPs, both “1 album and 1 special album.” There are also pop-up shows, new episodes of their YouTube series, and more.

2023 marked a breakout year for Stray Kids as the group hit Number One on the U.S. album charts on a pair of occasions, first in June with 5-Star and then again in November with the mini-album Rock-Star. The K-pop group also landed their first-ever single on the Hot 100 with “Lalalala.”

As Rolling Stone noted in its examination of the year-end charts, K-pop didn’t suffer a down year sales-wise even as BTS went on hiatus, thanks largely to groups like Stray Kids, which now has four Number One albums under its belt. (Tomorrow x Together, NewJeans, and Ateez also topped the charts over the past year.)

In November, Stray Kids won the award for Top K-Pop Album for 5-Star, beating out LPs by Jimin, New Jeans, TXT, and Twice. “Without the love and support from everyone, we would probably not have made it this far, and if wasn’t for the people that have been running by our side this whole time, the music that we create would not have been able to reach the people in need,” Bang Chan said for the group at the awards show.

Best of Rolling Stone