Strangers: Prey At Night: UK trailer

James: That Donald Trump sure loves the military! In a 1997 interview with Howard Stern, Trump talked about how he had been “lucky” not to have contracted diseases when he was sleeping around. “I’ve been so lucky in terms of that whole world. It is a dangerous world out there. It’s scary, like Vietnam. Sort of like the Vietnam-era. It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave soldier.” This isn’t the only time Trump has liken his personal life to military service. Trump said in 1993, "....we have our own Vietnam — it's called the dating game. Dating is like being in Vietnam. You're the equivalent of a soldier going over to Vietnam." Trump has claimed that his military-themed boarding school education was essentially equivalent to having being trained in the military. But when Trump had his chance to join the military and fight in Vietnam, he dodged service, claiming he suffered with bone spurs in his feet that somehow magically disappeared the day he was no longer eligible for the draft. Meanwhile, men like John McCain were being tortured as prisoners of war, but Trump has said that McCain's service was dishonorable. Trump is nothing but a valor-stealing disgrace to the nation and a cowardly bully.