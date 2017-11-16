‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ trailer: Christina Hendricks gets terrorized in this horror reboot

In 2008, director Brian Bertino released The Strangers, a tense horror film starring Scott Speedman and Liv Tyler as a married couple who are terrorized at their vacation home by a pair of masked strangers. The film was inspired in part by the murder of actress Sharon Tate in 1969 by the Manson Family, and also by a series of break-ins that occurred in Bertino’s neighborhood growing up. The film was a box office success, and was also named one of IndieWire’s 20 best horror films of the 21st century.

Nearly a decade later, The Strangers is getting a reboot co-written by Bertino and directed by Johannes Roberts, who directed 2017’s highest grossing indie, 47 Meters Down. According to the synopsis,The Strangers: Prey at Night follows a family staying in a secluded mobile home park for the night who are visited by three masked psychopaths. The family must put their survival skills to the test and fight off the strangers — or die trying.

The Strangers: Prey at Night stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman and will hit theaters on March 9, 2018.

