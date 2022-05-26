“Stranger Things” Star Gaten Matarazzo Set to Join “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway This Summer

Gaten Matarazzo is returning to his theater roots after working on Stranger Things for six years. The actor who plays Dustin Henderson in the science fiction Netflix show is joining the cast of the fan-beloved musical Dear Evan Hansen, and we can’t wait to grab tickets to see him in it.

Gaten sang an absolutely adorable duet of “Never Ending Story” with Gabriella Pizzolo’s Suzie in Season 3 of Stranger Things, so it comes as no surprise to us that he got his start on the big stage. In fact, before he even stepped onto our screens, he scored not one but TWO Broadway roles: Benjamin in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and Gavroche / Petit Gervais in Les Misérables. Gaten went on to play Jean-Michael in Cinderella as well as Jack in Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

There must be something in the water, because Gaten isn't the only Stranger Things star to have been bitten by the Broadway bug — Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, was Annie in Annie the musical and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) played Young Simba in The Lion King.

Gaten will be playing the role of Jared Kleinman starting on July 19, 2022. In a statement, he explained, “Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company. This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

According to an interview with Esquire, Gaten will be moving to New York City when rehearsals for Dear Evan Hansen begin. The actor shared, “I've been trying to get back on stage since I left when I was 12. It's the most fulfilling thing on planet Earth. You get to have the experience of starting a project and wrapping it up all at the same time, every single day.”

We know you’ll be great, Gaten. And if you’re wondering about his singing chops, check out this adorable clip of Gaten singing “All For The Best” from Godspell the Musical with fellow theater actor Joshua Colley:

