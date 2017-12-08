Stranger Things season 3: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

*Contains spoilers for Stranger Things seasons one & two*

Season one landed like the mothership in Close Encounters: to gasps of wonder, yelps of fear and maybe even a few bassoon solos. Stranger Things was an amazing blend of '80s pop-culture references, eerie storytelling and startling performances from a young cast.

Season two may have lacked the element of surprise, but it kept the ball rolling despite vocal complaints from critics about certain plot decisions. (Specifically episode seven: the one with the "outcast" street gang who were about as threatening – and plausible – as a baddies from The A-Team.)

Co-creators the Duffer brothers have confirmed that a third season (and fourth) are in the pipeline, while producer Shawn Levy has teased a possible fifth.

Speaking to EW, Levy said: "Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors' agents. The truth is we're definitely going four seasons [sic] and there's very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely."

Ross Duffer confirmed: "If we're able to, there will be at least four, there could be more. I think there's going to come a point where why aren't these people leaving Hawkins? Like we're going to stretch credibility. It wasn't intended to be a seven-season thing."

First things first, though: what can we expect from season three?

Stranger Things 3 release date: When can we expect it?

Netflix officially renewed Stranger Things for season three on December 1, but didn't confirm either the episode count or when exactly the show would return.

The first season dropped in July 2016, but Netflix had commissioned the second before it even landed. Season two was timed to coincide with Halloween, and came out in late October 2017. Given that the third season is reportedly still being written, it wouldn't start filming until spring 2018 at the earliest, meaning we may have to wait until 2019 to see it.

We're still hoping for an October 2018 release though...

Stranger Things 3 cast: Who's in it?

The stars are becoming more and more popular with casting agents by the week – David Harbour (Hopper) is signed up to play Hellboy in the upcoming reboot, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) will star in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Finn Wolfhard is likely to return to Derry (in flashback) for IT: Chapter 2.

But barring an inter-dimensional cross-rip, we'd expect all the main surviving cast to return for season 3. (Sorry, no Barb. She be dead.)

One lesser character from season two will definitely be getting more screen time: Lucas' sister Erica (Priah Ferguson). Matt Duffer told Yahoo!: "I love Erica. [Priah] was just a local hire we made in Atlanta. Erica wasn't even supposed to be in [season two] as much as she was. We fell in love with this girl. I thought she's very GIF-able, if that's a word."

Another, less well-loved, character is strongly tipped to return: Eleven's "lost" sister Kali, aka 008. "It feels weird to me that we wouldn't solve [Kali's] storyline," Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter. "I would say chances are very high she comes back." So… Yay?

We know that Dr Brenner (Matthew Modine) is apparently still alive, so it would seem likely that we'll see more of him in seasons to come, provided Modine is up for it.