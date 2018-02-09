Stranger Things Season 3 Episode Count (Finally) Revealed

We finally know how many episodes Stranger Things‘ forthcoming third season will consist of and, sadly, it’s less than Eleven.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Netflix’s ’80s phenom will produce eight episodes in Season 3, down one installment compared to Season 2’s nine-episode haul but in line with Season 1’s total. Production is slated to begin in mid April.

What else do we know about Season 3? Not much, although series co-creators the Duffer Brothers did previously confirm that the action would jump ahead a year (presumably) to 1985, when Goonies and Back to the Future were all the rage. “Even if we wanted to hop into the action faster, we couldn’t,” Matt Duffer told THR. “Our kids are aging. We can only write and produce the show so fast. They’re going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting Season 3… [so] it forces you to do a time jump.”

Returning for Season 3 are series regulars Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Jim), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Cara Buono (Karen), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), Dacre Montgomery (Billy), and Sadie Sink (Max).

