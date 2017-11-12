Stranger Things Season 2’s totally tubular ‘80s references

‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 is here and – like the first series of the Netflix exclusive show – it’s ‘80s-tastic.

‘Stranger Things’ is a trip down memory lane for those who grew up with The Clash, ‘Ghostbusters’, and inexplicably-huge shoulder pads. Season 2 ramps up to eleven with a whole bunch of ‘80s references – some of them literally to die for.

Whether it’s retro videogames, classic movies or even the odd He-Man toy, there’s plenty of nostalgic nods to find… and don’t get us started on the Farrah Fawcett spray.

We went through the entire series of ‘Stranger Things’ and picked out some of our favourite ‘80s references. But be warned – there’s a lot of them.

‘Stranger Things’ stars David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sean Astin, and Dacre Montgomery.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

