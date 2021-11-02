Stranger Things ' Millie Bobby Brown Goes Instagram Official with Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are Instagram official!

The Stranger Things star, 17, posted a photo with the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi on her Instagram page Monday. The sweet pic showed Bongiovi, 19, kissing Brown's cheek during a ride on the London Eye ferris wheel.

She captioned the post with a nod to the location — an eye and ferris wheel emoji.

Though this is Bongiovi's first appearance on Brown's Instagram feed, she has been featured on his page several times in the past.

Also on Monday, he shared a photo of the pair enjoying some tea at a cafe, writing in the caption, "We're starting a band send name ideas."

Last week, Bongiovi posted a picture of him and Brown on a CCTV camera. His first photo of her was from June, when he sweetly captioned a selfie, "bff <3."

The June post was what first sparked rumors of a romance between the young stars. About two weeks later, they were spotted walking around New York City together.

Making their public debut, the pair held hands while walking side-by-side as Bongiovi held Brown's dog Winnie in a large denim tote.

Then, in July, the Enola Holmes actress shared a set of sunny snapshots of herself with Bongiovi on her Instagram Story. Seen posing closely beside Bongiovi, Brown puckered her lips for the pic beneath a sticker that read "Happy Weekend."

In another snapshot, she stood opposite Bongiovi with the setting sun situated between them.

Bongiovi is the second-youngest child of Bon Jovi, 59, and wife Dorothea Hurley. The pair met in 1980 and were married 9 years later in 1989.