'Stranger Things' costume designer on dressing the kids for Halloween

Ain’t no Halloween like a Hawkins Halloween, ’cause a Hawkins Halloween is in the ’80s! The second episode of Stranger Things’ second season is a nostalgia-drenched trip back in time to the epic trick-or-treat crawls of yesteryear, when rogue Pac-Mans roamed the streets and kids argued over who got to be the Venkman in their pint-sized Ghostbusters crew. Costume designer Kim Wilcox had the entirely enviable task of making Halloween outfits for the main cast, plus hundreds of extras. She raided ’80s pop culture magazines — as well as her personal memories of candy hunting during that initial wave of Ghostbusters mania — for the episode. “I grew up in the ’70s and ’80s,” says the Emmy-nominated designer, who took over the Stranger Things gig from the Season 1 team of Kimberly Adams-Galligan and Malgosia Turzanska. “I think I went as a gypsy a lot when I was a kid, but I loved people who would dress up as the Mummy and Frankenstein. But I was not a big fan of clowns! I saw someone dressed as Pennywise walking down the street in L.A. recently, and I was like, ‘Oh boy.’” We spoke with Wilcox about the origins of each major character’s costume and whether Halloween was more fun 30 years ago than it is today.

Yahoo TV: Let’s start with the boys’ Ghostbusters outfits. Did you get permission from Sony to use the official logos?

Kim Wilcox: Yeah, it was actually part of the script for Episode 2. I think that Netflix and the people from Ghost Corps got together and decided this would be a fun element to introduce into the show. It’s very much in keeping with the time. The movies from 1984 are amazing, and Ghostbusters was one of the big ones. So it makes perfect sense for our boys to emulate those amazing scientists who have conquered the ghosts. Given what happened to them last season, it combines the geek part of who they are and the adventure part. They’re also right at that cusp of a time when you wear your trick-or-treating outfit to school. Of course, then they realize that nobody else dressed up, and it’s so embarrassing.

Would you have still gone with the Ghostbusters outfits if you hadn’t gotten clearance to use the official logo? Maybe doing an off-brand version or something?

We might have tried to do that, though I’m not sure if Legal would’ve let us. But the homage was so much fun. We thought about how these boys and their moms would have come up with these costumes. Some of the wealthier moms might have been able to go and buy a little suit to trick out, but Joyce doesn’t have the money to do that. Her family just kind of gets by with her one salary; most of their clothes come from the thrift store, or they rewear stuff they’ve had for years and years and years. We love the scene where she is hand-sewing the little Ghostbusters logo onto the costume that she’s made. You could actually buy the logo patch back then, but the rest of the costumes you’d have to make.

So you tailored each outfit to reflect the boys’ socioeconomic backgrounds?

Yeah. Will’s suit was actually built from scratch, whereas the other ones are different kinds of flight or mechanic suits that we were able to find out in the world. We picked them apart and rebuilt them, because our characters were teenagers, not grown men. Will’s is my favorite because it’s a little big on him and kind of droopy. Joyce has sewn on the Ghostbusters emblem, but you can see it’s a little bit messy, which makes sense for Joyce too. I like that about that costume.

View photos When there's something strange in Hawkins … who ya gonna call? (Photo: Netflix)

How about the proton packs?

Our propmaster, Lynda Reiss, and her team created all those props. They did a beautiful job! I think she put them on regular backpacks and built them out from there. That’s how you would proceed if you were a mom. The boys probably sat there and slaved away at the proton packs too. That’s what they’re really excited by.