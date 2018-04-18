Stranger Things: Cary Elwes and Jake Busey join cast for Season 3

The logo of the Netlfix series “Stranger Things” is seen at the Paris Games Week in Paris. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Stranger Things has just added two new actors with Cary Elwes and Jake Busey joining the cast for its upcoming third season.

The Princess Bride star Elwes will play Mayor Kline, while Busey’s character is listed as Bruce.

This is another piece of canny casting for the hit Netflix show, adding names synonymous with the show’s 80s-set era. They join other 80s icons like Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, Paul Reiser, and Sean Astin who’ve also appeared in the sci-fi series.

View photos Cary Elwes arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

Elwes is best known for his starring role in 1987’s The Princess Bride, the fantasy adventure directed by Rob Reiner, while Busey’s father Gary was one of the biggest names of the decade with roles in Lethal Weapon, and later in 1990 in Predator 2.

The casting news was announced by Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos at a See What’s Next event in Rome.

Stranger Things is set to return for a third season in the future, with the first two seasons available to stream now.

